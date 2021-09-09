Dr. Daveed Gartenstein-Ross is a scholar, author, practitioner, and entrepreneur who is the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Valens Global, a private company focused on fashioning creative solutions to complex twenty-first century challenges that has twice been named to Entrepreneur Magazine’s E360 list of the top small businesses in the United States. The International Herald Tribune has described Dr. Gartenstein-Ross as “a rising star in the counterterrorism community.” In addition to leading Valens Global, Dr. Gartenstein-Ross serves as a Senior Advisor on Asymmetric Warfare at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies and an Associate Fellow at the International Centre for Counter-Terrorism – The Hague. Dr. Gartenstein-Ross’s previous positions include Senior Advisor to the Director of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Office for Community Partnerships, Fellow with Google’s think tank Jigsaw, and Adjunct Assistant Professor in Georgetown University’s Security Studies Program.

