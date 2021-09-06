Jeffrey D. Simon, Terrorism and Political Violence Expert, Visiting Lecturer, UCLA

Jeffrey D. Simon is an internationally recognized author, lecturer, and consultant on terrorism and political violence. He is president of Political Risk Assessment Company, Inc., and a visiting lecturer in the Department of Political Science at UCLA. He is the author of three critically acclaimed books on terrorism (THE ALPHABET BOMBER: A LONE WOLF TERRORIST AHEAD OF HIS TIME; LONE WOLF TERRORISM: UNDERSTANDING THE GROWING THREAT; and THE TERRORIST TRAP: AMERICA’S EXPERIENCE WITH TERRORISM). His latest book, AMERICA’S FORGOTTEN TERRORISTS: THE RISE AND FALL OF THE GALLEANISTS, will be published in May 2022. His writings on terrorism, political violence, and political risk have appeared in many publications, including the Journal of the American Medical Association, Foreign Policy, Jane’s Intelligence Review, and the New York Times.

A former RAND analyst, Dr. Simon has conducted research and analysis on terrorism for more than thirty years. He has lectured and given workshops on terrorism to university audiences, law enforcement and military personnel, the emergency services, and the medical community both in the United States and overseas. He has worked with the U.S. Army on many projects, including the Human, Social, Culture, Behavior (HSCB) Modeling Program and the Soft Target Exploitation Fusion (STEF) Program, particularly in designing scenarios and intelligence tools to track high-value terrorists and extremists. He has conducted studies on the following issues: innovations in terrorist tactics, strategies, weapons, and targets; analysis of the growing threat of lone wolf terrorism; identification of terrorist strategies aimed at defeating biometric technologies; and assessing strategies for dealing with the global IED (Improvised Explosive Device) threat.

Dr. Simon is also on the editorial board of the Journal of Terrorism and Political Violence. He earned a B.A. in History from the University of California at Berkeley, an M.A. in Political Science from Indiana University, and a Ph.D. in Political Science from the University of Southern California. Many media outlets have interviewed him, including CNN, Fox News, MSNBC, CBS Sunday Morning, NPR, New York Times, Washington Post, and Los Angeles Times. His website can be found at www.futureterrorism.com.

