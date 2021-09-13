Marcia Ferranto is known in the non-profit world for her reputation as a motivational and transformative leader. Much of her career has been focused on improving the non-profit business model.

As an accomplished Senior Executive with international, national, and local experience, Marcia is dedicated to leading non-profits through launch, transition, and the enhancement of missions leading to greater fundability. By helping a wide variety of non-profit organizations, she has become instrumental in refocusing the non-profit business model to fit into today’s ever-changing business environment. As a proven negotiator, relationship builder and team player, conversant in change management, turn-arounds, and government relations, Marcia has directly influenced positive outcomes related to how the non-profit business model has impacted international, national, and local initiatives and the lives and professions that have been enhanced by its efforts.

She is committed to delivering successful results through courageous leadership and by improving leadership and management practices throughout the non-profit sector by leveraging organizational strategy, structure, and culture to achieve goals.

Ferranto is accustomed to getting a seat at the table where she is known to “lean in” with clarity of thought, vision, enthusiasm, and a good sense of humor.