87.8 F
Washington D.C.
Monday, September 13, 2021
spot_img
Home911-CONTRIBUTORS
911-CONTRIBUTORS

Marcia Ferranto

Chief Executive Officer, National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund

By Homeland Security Today

Marcia Ferranto is known in the non-profit world for her reputation as a motivational and transformative leader. Much of her career has been focused on improving the non-profit business model.

As an accomplished Senior Executive with international, national, and local experience, Marcia is dedicated to leading non-profits through launch, transition, and the enhancement of missions leading to greater fundability. By helping a wide variety of non-profit organizations, she has become instrumental in refocusing the non-profit business model to fit into today’s ever-changing business environment. As a proven negotiator, relationship builder and team player, conversant in change management, turn-arounds, and government relations, Marcia has directly influenced positive outcomes related to how the non-profit business model has impacted international, national, and local initiatives and the lives and professions that have been enhanced by its efforts.

She is committed to delivering successful results through courageous leadership and by improving leadership and management practices throughout the non-profit sector by leveraging organizational strategy, structure, and culture to achieve goals.

Ferranto is accustomed to getting a seat at the table where she is known to “lean in” with clarity of thought, vision, enthusiasm, and a good sense of humor.

Previous articleState of Biodefense: How America Has Not Addressed the Threat
Next articleState of Transportation Security: Preparing for Physical, Cyber, and Drone Threats
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

STAY CONNECTED

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2021 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.