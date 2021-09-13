87.8 F
Washington D.C.
Monday, September 13, 2021
spot_img
Home911-CONTRIBUTORS
911-CONTRIBUTORS

Michael Daniel

President & CEO of the Cyber Threat Alliance (CTA)

By Homeland Security Today

Michael Daniel serves as the President & CEO of the Cyber Threat Alliance (CTA), a not-for-profit that enables high-quality cyber threat information sharing among cybersecurity organizations.  Prior to CTA, Michael served for four years as US Cybersecurity Coordinator, leading US cybersecurity policy development, facilitating US government partnerships with the private sector and other nations, and coordinating significant incident response activities.  From 1995 to 2012, Michael worked for the Office of Management and Budget, overseeing funding for the U.S. Intelligence Community.  Michael also works with the Aspen Cybersecurity Group, the World Economic Forum’s Partnership Against Cybercrime, and other organizations improving cybersecurity in the digital ecosystem.  In his spare time, he enjoys running and martial arts.

Previous articleState of DHS: 20 Years After 9/11, Which Way Forward?
Next articleState of Biodefense: How America Has Not Addressed the Threat
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

STAY CONNECTED

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2021 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.