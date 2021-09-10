72.8 F
911-CONTRIBUTORS

Polly Hall, Executive Director, Procurement Innovation Lab at DHS

By Homeland Security Today

Hall has had a profound influence on one of DHS’ most powerful internal forces for cultural change — the Procurement Innovation Lab. That “safe space” seeks to transform the agency’s acquisition culture by allowing contracting officers to test new procurement models and take risks on innovative ideas. As part of her leadership role, Hall created boot camp-style workshops to train DHS employees on how to use the lab. She has also been a driving force behind many of the department’s other agile procurement efforts, including the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Grants Management Modernization program.

