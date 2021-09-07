Scott Algeier, Executive Director, IT-ISAC

Scott C. Algeier has spent the past twenty years at the intersection of cybersecurity policy and operations. He is the Founder, President and CEO of cybersecurity consulting firm Conrad, Inc. and Executive Director of the Information Technology – Information Sharing and Analysis Center (IT-ISAC).

Conrad, Inc. provides strategic consulting and cyber threat analysis to industry and not for profit organizations, helping them build and implement strategies to reduce their cyber risks. Scott and his team also provide operational, analytic, and administrative support to information sharing communities. Scott engages senior level policy makers in industry and government, domestically and internationally, on behalf of Conrad, Inc.’s clients. This includes direct engagement in the development of the nation’s most significant domestic cybersecurity and CIP policies and operational plans.

The IT-ISAC is the IT sector’s longest established industry-only information partnership, enabling companies to better manage cyber risks to their corporations and the IT infrastructure. The IT-ISAC services three critical infrastructure sectors—IT, Food and Agriculture and Elections. As Executive Director, Scott works with the Board to develop and implement strategies to enhance analytic capabilities, grow membership and expand partnerships.

Scott is a member of Executive Committee of the IT Sector Coordinating Council, is Co-Chair of the CIPAC Cyber Threat Information Sharing Working Group and is a member of the CompTIA ISAO’s Executive Advisory Council. Scott also served as Executive Director of the Industry Consortium for Advancement of Security on the Internet (ICASI) and Vice Chair of the National Council of ISACs.

Previously, Scott was Manager for Homeland Security at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, where he coordinated the U.S. Chamber’s critical infrastructure protection, cybersecurity, and disaster management public policy initiatives.

