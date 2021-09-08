87.2 F
Wednesday, September 8, 2021
Stephanie L. Jaros Director of Research, Department of Defense Counter-Insider Threat Program

Stephanie L. Jaros is a Sociologist with the Defense Personnel and Security Research Center (PERSEREC) and serves as the Director of Research for the Department of Defense Counter-Insider Threat Program. Stephanie founded The Threat Lab in 2018, which is dedicated to integrating the social and behavioral sciences into the counter-insider threat mission space and meeting the research, training, and education needs of the global counter-insider threat community of practice.

Prior to joining PERSEREC, Stephanie was the Insider Threat Program Coordinator for US Customs and Border Protection, the largest federal law enforcement agency in the country, where she successfully designed and implemented CBP’s Insider Threat Program. Before starting her government career, she worked as a Research Coordinator at Stanford University’s Bipolar Disorders Clinic and as a Research Assistant on the Project to Assess Climate in Engineering (PACE) at the University of Washington’s Center for Workforce Development. Stephanie has her undergraduate degree from Grinnell College and master’s degrees from both the University of Washington and the University of Chicago.

