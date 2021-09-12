Steve Hagerty is a management consultant, entrepreneur, business executive, and civic leader with more than 20 years of professional experience managing large federal programs and improving the public sector. He has led some of the nation’s largest, most complex, and most successful recovery efforts including the $7.4 billion 9/11 World Trade Center disaster, the $1.4 billion Hurricane Katrina Special Federal Community Disaster Loan Program, and the $12.5 billion NYC recovery after Superstorm Sandy. Over his 20-year career Steve has consistently been called upon by clients to provide strategic advice, find solutions to what seem to be intractable problems, and identify and assemble a team of professionals that has the right blend of managerial talent, functional and program expertise, and commitment to excellence.

Throughout his career Steve has served as a strategic planning, process improvement, quality control, change management, and financial consultant for a variety of clients including the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the City of Los Angeles, the City of New York, the U.S. House of Representatives, the California Department of Forestry, the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, the U.S. Forest Service, Fluor Corporation, IBM, and many other Fortune 500 companies.