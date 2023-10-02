Georgia Man Indicted for Blowing Up ATM

Abdurrahim Jalal has been indicted for blowing up a bank automated teller machine and for possession of illegal explosive devices.

“The unlawful use and possession of explosives creates a grave danger to our citizens and first responders who must risk their lives to respond to these violent crimes,” said U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan. “This indictment is the culmination of investigative work conducted by a team of federal and local law enforcement agencies who recovered bombing materials from Jalal’s home and may have prevented additional explosions.”

“The alleged actions of this individual could have led to innocent people being seriously hurt or killed,” said Keri Farley, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta. “This investigation is proof of the strength and tenacity of the FBI and its law enforcement partners in eliminating acts of violence which threaten the communities we serve.”

“ATF will continue to dedicate federal resources in conjunction with crucial Federal and local law enforcement partners to the pursuit of eradicating and forestalling criminal activity in communities we serve,” said ATF Assistant Special Agent in Charge Alicia Jones.

“This indictment comes as a result of the strong partnerships that exist between local, state, and federal agencies. Working together we can continue to keep our streets safe,” said DeKalb Police Chief Mirtha V. Ramos.

According to U.S. Attorney Buchanan, the charges and other information presented in court: At approximately 3:11 a.m. on March 29, 2023, Jalal blew up an ATM at the Bank of America branch located at the North DeKalb Mall in Decatur, Georgia. Jalal took approximately $88,000 from the vault of the machine after the explosion. Investigators identified Jalal and obtained a warrant to search his home. They found additional destructive devices during that search.

Abdurrahim Jalal, 53, of DeKalb County, Georgia, was indicted by a federal grand jury on September 12, 2023, and had his initial appearance on September 27, 2023. Members of the public are reminded that the indictment contains only charges. The defendant is presumed innocent of the charges and it will be the government’s burden to prove the defendant’s guilt beyond a reasonable doubt at trial.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigations, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, DeKalb County Police Department and the DeKalb County Fire Rescue.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Dash A. Cooper prosecuted the case.

This case was brought as a part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN). In keeping with the Attorney General’s mission to reduce violent crime, the Northern District of Georgia’s PSN program focuses on prosecuting those individuals who most significantly drive violence in our communities, and supports and fosters partnerships between law enforcement and schools, the faith community, and local community leaders to prevent and deter future criminal conduct.

