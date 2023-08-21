Leesburg, Va., Man Sentenced for the Unlicensed Sale of Firearms

A Leesburg man was sentenced today to 20 months in prison for selling at least nine firearms, for a profit and without a license, that he originally purchased from Federal Firearms Licensees (FFLs) in the Eastern District of Virginia.

According to court documents from approximately June 17, 2021, through June 25, 2022, in Loudoun County, James Banville, 33, willfully engaged in the business of dealing in firearms without a license. During this period, the defendant purchased 18 firearms from FFLs and illegally sold at least nine of those firearms. To date, law enforcement has recovered three firearms originally purchased by Banville from crime scenes. Of those three, one firearm was recovered by D.C. Metro Police and was loaded with an extended magazine. Another firearm was recovered in New York City following a foot pursuit of a suspect by officers of the New York Police Department.

Jessica D. Aber, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, and Craig Kailimai, Special Agent in Charge of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Washington Field Division, made the announcement after sentencing by Senior U.S. District Judge T. S. Ellis, III.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Nicholas Patterson and Special Assistant United States Attorney Jacques Singer-Emery prosecuted the case.

