Rhode Island Man Pleads Guilty to Conspiring to Traffic ‘Ghost Guns’ and to Laundering Money

Damian Williams, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, announced that ROBERT ALCANTARA pled guilty Wednesday in Manhattan federal court to conspiracy to traffic firearms and conspiracy to launder money from his firearms trafficking. ALCANTARA conspired to sell more than 100 “ghost guns” to individuals in the Dominican Republic.

U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said: “Robert Alcantara built untraceable ghost guns and conspired to sell more than 100 of them to individuals in the Dominican Republic. Thanks to the work of our law enforcement partners, his brazen gun trafficking scheme has been stopped.”

According to the Indictment and statements made in court proceedings and filings:

On November 20, 2021, ALCANTARA was stopped in his vehicle in possession of kits to build approximately 45 ghost guns. ALCANTARA was interviewed by law enforcement agents and stated that he was planning to turn the 45 kits into working firearms and that he had 50 additional similar ghost guns at his home.

ALCANTARA used his Rhode Island home as a factory to machine ghost gun kits into working firearms. Below is a photograph of his home factory:

After ALCANTARA purchased ghost gun kits and machined them into working firearms, he sold those working firearms in the Dominican Republic. Below are photographs of firearms ALCANTARA sent to buyers in the Dominican Republic to advertise the firearms he had available for sale:

ALCANTARA received payments for the guns he sold in the Dominican Republic and laundered those funds.

ALCANTARA, 36, of Providence, Rhode Island, pled guilty to one count of conspiring to traffic firearms, which carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison, and one count of conspiring to launder money, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

The maximum potential sentences in this case are prescribed by Congress and are provided here for informational purposes only, as any sentencing of the defendant will be determined by the judge. ALCANTARA is scheduled to be sentenced by Judge Broderick on November 15, 2023, at 2:00 p.m.

Mr. Williams praised the outstanding investigative work of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and the Department of Commerce. Mr. Williams also thanked the New York City Police Department, the New York State Police Department, the Providence Police Department, and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Rhode Island for their assistance in the case.

The case is being handled by the Office’s Narcotics Unit. Assistant U.S. Attorney Kevin Mead is in charge of the prosecution.

