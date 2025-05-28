The following excerpt is drawn from the Prologue of Disaster Nation, a new book by David J. Alexander that examines how America’s disaster response system has become reactive, fragmented, and fiscally unsustainable. In this opening scene, Alexander presents a haunting glimpse of our current trajectory through recent catastrophes—and the growing strain on a federal system designed for a very different era of risk.

The sky over Southern California glowed an eerie orange as towering flames devoured entire neighborhoods. The Palisades Fire, one of three infernos raging simultaneously across the state in early 2025, forced nearly a million people to flee in terror. Entire towns vanished in a matter of hours. Conflicting evacuation orders, overwhelmed shelters, and a sluggish FEMA response—bogged down by bureaucratic delays—left residents scrambling for survival.

“We got the evacuation notice, but by then, the roads were already jammed,” one resident recalled. “People were running out of their cars, abandoning them, just trying to get to safety.”

At the same time, Hurricane Helene struck the Carolinas with 140-mile-per-hour winds, followed less than a month later by Hurricane Milton. Entire counties lost power. Infrastructure collapsed. Promised federal aid never arrived. “They told us help was coming,” said one storm survivor. “It never did.”

These disasters weren’t anomalies. They were previews of a new normal.

Today, billion-dollar disasters occur every 14 days—up from every 82 days in the 1980s. Since 1980, the U.S. has spent over $2.67 trillion on disaster relief, yet communities remain increasingly unprepared. Former FEMA Administrator Craig Fugate put it bluntly: “We’ve built a system that incentivizes failure.”

The federal government now serves as the backstop for risks it did not create and cannot contain. Local resilience has eroded under the weight of federal overreach. State and municipal agencies—often underfunded and underprepared—have grown dependent on disaster declarations instead of building long-term capacity. The result is a response system that stretches to cover more ground with fewer resources, less clarity, and diminishing public trust.

As private insurers pull out of high-risk zones and climate-intensified disasters grow more frequent, a central question emerges: Is the United States prepared for its next big disaster?

By 2035, annual federal disaster spending could exceed $100 billion—a pace that threatens fiscal and operational collapse. And as the gap between federal promises and local delivery widens, so too does the strain on the social contract.

Disaster Nation is not just an indictment. It is a call to reset the terms of responsibility—to rebuild a system based on shared governance, forward investment, and local leadership.

