Books

Go To Help: 31 Strategies to Offer, Ask for, and Get Help

By Homeland Security Today

Are you tired of doing everything by yourself?

Do you wish people would give you the help you need?

Do you get frustrated when your attempts to help others don’t work?

Go To Help will teach you concrete strategies to get better at offering, asking for, and accepting help. You’ll gain practical insights to help yourself and others get more done with less stress and longer-lasting success.

You’ll learn how to:

  • Offer help that inspires others to learn and grow
  • Manage when someone doesn’t accept your help
  • Reject requests when you’re overloaded
  • Ask specifically for the kind of help that’s actually useful

Read Go To Help here.

Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

