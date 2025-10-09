Redrawing the Map of Security: David J. Alexander and the New Geography of Homeland Security

“Security is no longer about the border – it’s about the map, and who gets to draw the line.”

— David J. Alexander, The New Geography of Homeland Security

For more than two decades, the mission of homeland security has been defined by its geography, by borders, perimeters, and zones of protection. From the aftermath of 9/11 to the present-day challenges of disinformation, cyberattacks, and critical infrastructure resilience, geography has been both the language and logic of the homeland enterprise. But in a new book that is already generating conversation across the homeland and academic communities, author and DHS strategist David J. Alexander argues that geography itself has changed, and that homeland security must change with it.

In The New Geography of Homeland Security, published as part of the acclaimed America’s Fault Lines Series (available exclusively from Amazon), Alexander contends that homeland security can no longer be understood through the lens of physical boundaries alone. Instead, it has become a spatial system of governance, one that operates through data models, predictive analytics, and infrastructures that silently redraw the lines of visibility and belonging.

“Every program that maps risk,” Alexander writes, “also maps value. Every model that predicts vulnerability also decides who is seen and who remains invisible.”

His thesis is as provocative as it is timely: that homeland security is now less about protecting the nation from external threats and more about managing internal fractures, those of trust, information, and infrastructure.

From Borders to Networks

In the early years after 9/11, the Department of Homeland Security was built around a traditional geopolitical vision. The border was the front line; the homeland was the protected space behind it. But as disasters grew more interconnected, threats more hybrid, and information more diffuse, that vision began to erode.

Alexander traces that erosion through five thematic “geographies”: sovereignty, power, risk, protection, and exclusion, each representing a different way in which the modern homeland is produced and maintained.

In the geography of sovereignty, the border no longer marks where authority ends but where it is projected digitally, algorithmically, and remotely. In the geography of power, data becomes the medium of governance, and control migrates from institutions to infrastructures. Risk becomes the new logic of action, protection becomes a measure of eligibility, and exclusion becomes a design principle rather than an accident.

It is, as Alexander describes, “a cartography of control that no longer requires walls.”

The Homeland as Map

One of the book’s most compelling contributions is its insistence that mapping is not just metaphorical; it is operational. To govern is to map.

Disaster declarations, evacuation zones, floodplains, and surveillance networks are not merely reflections of geography; they are instruments of it. The “map of the homeland,” Alexander suggests, is continuously redrawn through data systems and eligibility thresholds, deciding, quite literally, who gets protected and who does not.

That argument resonates with homeland practitioners who have watched the rise of risk-based resource allocation, predictive policing, and algorithmic threat assessment over the last two decades. In an era where the line between safety and surveillance grows ever thinner, The New Geography of Homeland Security invites a profound rethinking of what it means to “secure” a nation.

“The homeland,” Alexander writes, “is not a place we protect. It is a condition we produce.”

Bridging Practice and Philosophy

What makes the book stand out, beyond its striking conceptual clarity, is its author’s unique vantage point. David J. Alexander is not writing from an ivory tower. He is a senior technologist and geospatial strategist with the Department of Homeland Security, a veteran of interagency science and technology efforts, and an educator who has spent years teaching the next generation of homeland professionals.

That dual fluency, between field practice and philosophical depth, gives The New Geography of Homeland Security a rare credibility. The text moves seamlessly between theory and application: from Foucault’s “biopolitics of security” to FEMA’s disaster declaration maps, from the “map of protection” to the ethics of predictive modeling.

The result is a work that speaks both to scholars and to practitioners, a bridge between the conceptual and the operational, between the crisis of meaning and the mechanics of governance.

A Map of Five Fault Lines

Each chapter examines one of the “Five Geographies” that, together, define the modern homeland:

Sovereignty: how borders, once physical, have become digital domains of control.

Power : how data systems and infrastructure have become the new instruments of governance.

Risk : how the logic of anticipation has replaced the logic of response.

Protection : how eligibility, coverage, and access define who counts as “secure.”

Exclusion : how the omissions of the map, what it doesn’t show, reveal as much as what it does.

In these pages, Alexander doesn’t simply critique; he diagnoses. The “cartography of exclusion,” he argues, is not an accident of bureaucratic oversight but a structural feature of modern governance. Security, he writes, “is as much about managing absence as it is about preventing harm.”

It’s a line that echoes across the volume and lingers.

Excerpt from The New Geography of Homeland Security

“To govern is to map. Not just to chart territory, but to define where protection begins and ends. Homeland security operates through these maps—disaster zones, floodplains, surveillance grids, eligibility layers—that make some communities legible and others invisible. A homeland is not only what we defend; it is what we can see.”

A Seminal Addition to the Homeland Canon

With its interdisciplinary depth and narrative clarity, The New Geography of Homeland Security stands alongside works like Robert Kaplan’s The Revenge of Geography not as imitation, but as inversion. Where Kaplan restored the importance of physical terrain to geopolitics, Alexander restores the importance of information terrain to domestic security.

It’s a parallel that feels both intentional and overdue. The book’s argument that our maps of protection have become our maps of power is poised to influence not only academic discourse but policy design and strategic planning across agencies.

The New Geography of Homeland Security reads like a manifesto for the next generation of homeland thought: spatial, systemic, and self-aware.

Closing Reflection

Alexander’s work challenges readers, inside and outside government, to think differently about what security means in an age of invisible infrastructures and contested truths. If homeland security once began with defending borders, it now depends on something deeper: understanding the geographies we create every time we draw a line, build a model, or issue a warning. And as The New Geography of Homeland Security reminds us, those maps are never neutral.

About the Author

David J. Alexander, Ph.D., serves as a senior technologist and geospatial strategist with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and as an adjunct professor at Delta State University. His writing bridges the worlds of strategy, technology, and civic ethics. He is the author of Disaster Nation and America’s Flooding Problem, all part of his America’s Fault Lines Series, exploring the fractures that shape the modern republic.