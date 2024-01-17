Join HSToday and read Jeffrey Simon’s new book titled: The Bulldog Detective: William J. Flynn and America’s First War against the Mafia, Spies, and Terrorists.

America in the early twentieth century was rife with threats. Organized crime groups like the Mafia, German spies embedded behind enemy lines ahead of World War I, package bombs sent throughout the country, and the 1920 Wall Street bombing dominated headlines. Yet the story of the one man tasked with combating these threats has yet to be told. The Bulldog Detective: William J. Flynn and America’s First War Against the Mafia, Spies, and Terrorists is the first book to tell the story of Flynn, the first government official to bring down the powerful Mafia, uncover a sophisticated German spy ring in the United States, and launch a formal war on terrorism on his way to becoming one of the most respected and effective law enforcement officials in American history.

Reviews and Endorsements:

“Simon, the author of The Alphabet Bomber and Lone Wolf Terrorism, unearths the fascinating story of a determined and, by most accounts, incorruptible detective who garnered national fame for his ability to take down counterfeiters, Mafia members, and terrorists.… A terrific feat of research that unearths a valiant crime fighter.”—Kirkus Reviews

“The director of the forerunner to the FBI strides right off the pages in dogged pursuit of wily counterfeiters, German spies, America’s first Mafia families, and ruthless anarchist bombers in this lively account…. Simon covers a great deal of ground in his brisk and vivid narrative. Cloak-and-dagger enthusiasts will find much to savor.”—Publishers Weekly

“Readers intrigued by recent FBI histories such as Beverly Gage’s G-Man: J. Edgar Hoover and the Making of the American Century should access this first comprehensive biography of one of Hoover’s predecessors. It has the rapid pace of a spy novel.”—Library Journal

“If you are looking for a great historical read you can’t go wrong with Jeffrey Simon’s new book, ‘The Bulldog Detective: William J. Flynn and America’s First War Against the Mafia, Spies and Terrorists.’ It is said that there are eight million stories in New York, the ‘Naked City’. Simon’s biography of the Damon Runyon type, larger than life character William Flynn is certainly one of those stories, lost until now in the dustbin of early 20th century history. His story makes for even more compelling, relevant and entertaining reading in the first quarter of the 21st century. It will hold your interest from beginning to end.”

– Bill Bratton, former NYPD and LAPD Commissioner

“THE BULLDOG DETECTIVE is a turn-of-the-century true-life American crime story that has it all – spies, Mafia thugs, corrupt police, assassination attempts, and an affecting family saga to boot. I was hooked from the first page and kept reading through the night. William J. Flynn was a forgotten hero until Jeffrey Simon “discovered” him. But thanks to Simon’s compelling book, this great American sleuth and his many exploits will finally receive the recognition they amply deserve.”

—Howard Blum, New York Times bestselling author of American Lightning and Dark Invasion

“It’s amazing that until now we’ve not had a biography of William J. Flynn. Policeman, spy-hunter, pulp author and all-round showman, he is one of the liveliest characters onstage in early twentieth-century America. Jeffrey D. Simon has told the story of his colorful life with both care and verve.”

—Adam Hochschild, New York Times bestselling author of American Midnight: The Great War, A Violent Peace, and Democracy’s Forgotten Crisis

“The Bulldog Detective is the inspirational story of William Flynn, a forgotten American patriot and hero. Readers will be enthralled with the story of the September 16, 1920 terrorist attack on Wall Street, the worst act of domestic terrorism until the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing. As a former Director of the United States Secret Service, I thoroughly enjoyed this riveting account of our Nation’s, and of the United States Secret Service’s war against the mafia, spies, and terrorism.”

—Lewis C. Merletti, Director, United States Secret Service (Ret.)

“Jeffrey D. Simon has created a fascinating visit to America’s past. We often forget that America and American crime stories were just as brutal and cunning a hundred years ago as they are today. In the era that Simon vividly relives, real Lawmen did not have the benefit of today’s technology to guide them. Instead, they had to rely on grit, tenacity, and intelligence to get the job done! Secret Service Agent William J. Flynn was just that man.”

—A.T. Smith, Deputy Director, U.S. Secret Service, (Ret.)

“Incredibly well written. Simon transforms the reader into the detective that Flynn was without sacrificing historical accuracy or academic rigor. The Bulldog Detective is a tour de force that awakens us to a 20th-century first mover in the secret service, war on the mafia, espionage in WWI and the FBI. It is a shame that Orson Welles is not alive to play the lead in the movie. That would have pleased Flynn and done him justice.”

—Richard L. Sandor, Aaron Director Lecturer in Law & Economics, The University of Chicago Law School, and Chairman & CEO, Environmental Financial Products

“In Simon’s Bulldog Detective, Flynn has at last received a full-length biography worthy of his consequential and controversial career.”

—C. Alexander Hortis, author of The Mob and the City

