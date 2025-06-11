As the Arctic continues to emerge as a region of strategic, environmental, and cultural significance, understanding the frameworks guiding its governance has never been more critical. The Routledge Handbook of Arctic Governance, edited by Elena Conde and Corine Wood-Donnelly, offers a timely and thorough examination of how justice, sustainability, and security intersect across this rapidly evolving landscape. Drawing on insights from the Horizon 2020 JUSTNORTH project, this book brings together leading voices across the social sciences to illuminate the challenges and possibilities facing the future of Arctic governance.

Delving into the complex intersections of justice, sustainability, and security in Arctic politics, it is divided into six sections

Perspectives and Governance Dynamics

Indigenous Agency

Security and (Geo)Political Strategies

Ethics and Justice

Ocean Legal and Environmental Challenges

Sustainable Development and Economic Challenges

a Final Chapter and an Epilogue, this multidisciplinary volume unites scholars across the social sciences to offer a comprehensive exploration of Arctic governance

This handbook serves as a vital resource for understanding how justice, security, and sustainability shape Arctic governance. It will be of interest to scholars and students of global governance, security studies, environmental studies, and geopolitics, offering insights into the region’s pressing social, environmental, and geopolitical issues.

Click here to learn more.