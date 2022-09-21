74.6 F
Washington D.C.
Wednesday, September 21, 2022
spot_img
HomeCBP
CBPFederal PagesDHS

After Hurricane Fiona AMO Agents Deploy a New Capability: Hoist Rescue Aircraft

With the increased numbers of maritime events, AMO has seen more events where people are ending up in the water.

By Homeland Security Today
CBP Air and Marine Operations rescue people in Puerto Rico from flooding caused by Hurricane Fiona. (CBP photo)

U.S. Custom and Border Protection, Air and Marine Operations (AMO) immediately started Monday to use its new capabilities by hoisting and rescuing two persons near a motel in Cabo Rojo that were stranded by the record-breaking flooding resulting from Hurricane Fiona.

“Due to operational needs, the CAMB’s involvement in hurricane humanitarian response, and an increase maritime rescues events, adding this capability for our agents will lead to more lives saved,” said Director Air and Marine Operations, Augusto Reyes.

Although agents are continuing to see an increase in maritime migration events, such a surge in maritime migrant traffic has led to an increased number of rescue situations.

In early August, the Caribbean Air and Marine Branch (CAMB) conducted its first UH-60 hoist rescue of a migrant trapped on a rocky cliff area in Desecheo Island.

The CAMB currently has two hoist capable UH-60 aircraft which have been made available to federal and state response authorities to respond and recover after Hurricane Fiona.

Since a low point in Fiscal Year (FY) 2017, maritime apprehensions have increased 1,548 percent in the Caribbean; from 35 to 577 FY22 year to date, 1,530 percent in Miami; from 360 to 5,870 and 4,084 percent in San Diego; from 32 to 1,339.

Additionally, with the increased numbers of maritime events, AMO has seen more events where people are ending up in the water. Because of these situations, AMO agents are testing and evaluating several new tools and pieces of equipment to help save lives and better retrieve individuals from the water. AMO Marine agents are currently increasing supplies of throwable flotation devices, cargo nets, and specially designed ladders that will be attached to our marine vessels. They are also refitting and relocating the trauma kits in our vessels to make them more accessible.

Safety of life at sea is always the priority for AMO agents and these changes are a direct result of agents in the field looking for solutions to challenges they are encountering in the conducting of these interdictions.

Read more at CBP

Previous articleDHS Publishes Final Rule to Restore Asylum Regulations Consistent with Asylumworks Vacatur
Next articleIncrease in Migrants at Border Driven by More Asylum-Seekers from Venezuela, Cuba, Nicaragua
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals