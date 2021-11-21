AMO Fort Pierce Marine Unit Opens New Facility

After a multi-year effort, Air and Marine Operations (AMO), Ft. Pierce Marine Unit has relocated and opened their new facility.

The new 7,200 square foot facility has been renovated from top to bottom, boasts state-of-the-art technology and security throughout, and features a boat slip to accommodate the operational needs of Marine Interdiction Agents.

“This new facility will allow AMO agents to better foster our relationships with our law enforcement partnerships along the Treasure Coast and be able to respond more rapidly in the maritime environment,” said Supervisory Marine Interdiction Agent Phillip Di Marco.

The Ft. Pierce Marine Unit’s area of responsibility extends north to Cape Canaveral, Fla., and south to Jupiter Inlet. These AMO agents patrol the coastline of the United States utilizing high-speed coastal interceptor vessels, interdicting those attempting to smuggle drugs, weapons, and people, as well as supporting NASA’s shuttle program by providing fast response to security zone infractions.

AMO safeguards our nation by anticipating and confronting security threats through our aviation and maritime law enforcement expertise, innovative capabilities, and partnerships at the border and beyond. With approximately 1,800 federal agents and mission support personnel, 240 aircraft and 300 marine vessels operating throughout the United States, Puerto Rico, and U.S. Virgin Islands, AMO serves as the nation’s experts in airborne and maritime law enforcement.

In Fiscal Year 2020, AMO enforcement actions resulted in the seizure or disruption of 194,220 pounds of cocaine, 278,492 pounds of marijuana, 15,985 pounds of methamphetamine, 952 weapons and $51.5 million as well as 1,066 arrests and 47,872 apprehensions of undocumented migrants.

