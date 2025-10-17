Border Patrol Authority Explained: Can USBP Agents Enforce Laws Away From the Border? Facts vs. Myths

I have had several media outlets reach out to me with questions about U.S. Border Patrol (USBP) and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) conducting immigration enforcement away from the border, with the underlying assumption being that USBP has no authority outside border areas. In this discussion, like all others, facts DO matter. Someone can have their own opinion, but they cannot have their own personal version of the facts.

Myth: USBP agents only have authority at the border.

Fact: USBP agents have federal law enforcement authority in any U.S. state or territory (this includes California, Illinois, Tennessee, and all other states). They can enforce immigration laws throughout these jurisdictions, as well as a wide range of other federal statutes beyond immigration law.

USBP agents do have additional authorities to conduct border searches and enter private property without a warrant at and near the border. However, their underlying federal law enforcement authority does not diminish as they move away from the border.

Myth: USBP agents can only enforce immigration laws, and U.S. citizens or legal residents don’t have to recognize their authority or comply if stopped.

Fact: Like any other law enforcement officer, USBP agents have authority to stop and temporarily detain individuals to investigate potential offenses. This includes determining whether someone is in the country illegally or investigating other suspected violations.

Just as with any police officer, when a USBP agent directs you to stop, that constitutes a lawful detention. Anyone who forcibly assaults, resists, opposes, impedes, intimidates, or interferes with a USBP agent performing their official duties is committing a federal crime under 18 USC § 111. USBP agents can arrest individuals for this offense regardless of whether they are unauthorized immigrants or U.S. citizens.

The same authorities apply to ICE officers and agents.

Bottom line: Understanding the actual legal authorities of federal law enforcement agencies is essential for informed public discourse.

