Border Patrol Intercepts Clone Delivery Truck Transporting Undocumented Individuals

El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents seized a clone delivery truck and arrested a United States citizen accused of transporting eight undocumented individuals on October 14.

The incident occurred at approximately 2:45 p.m., when El Centro Sector agents observed a white delivery van near the Highway 111 immigration checkpoint near Niland, exhibiting signs consistent with human smuggling.

Agents conducted a vehicle stop and during the initial approach of the vehicle, the driver attempted to identify himself as a delivery man. After giving consent to search the cargo area, agents discovered eight undocumented individuals attempting to conceal themselves.

The driver, a 37-year-old man, will face federal charges. The eight men, all adult Mexican nationals, were taken into custody and transported to the Highway 111 Checkpoint to be processed accordingly. The cloned vehicle was seized as per El Centro Sector guidelines.

Read more at CBP