50.8 F
Washington D.C.
Sunday, November 21, 2021
spot_img
HomeSubject Matter AreasBorder Security
Subject Matter AreasBorder SecurityCustoms & Immigration

Calexico CBP Officers Seize Close to Half a Ton of Methamphetamine

CBP officers utilized the port’s imaging system to screen the tractor-trailer and observed anomalies within the front wall of the trailer.

Single Post Template - Magazine PRO Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
Single Post Template - Magazine PRO Homeland Security Today
U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers intercepted close to half a ton of methamphetamine concealed inside the walls of a trailer at the Calexico East Commercial Facility. (CBP photo)

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers intercepted close to half a ton of methamphetamine concealed inside the walls of a trailer at the Calexico East Commercial Facility.

The incident occurred Tuesday, November 16, 2021, at approximately 7 p.m., when officers encountered the driver of a 2013 Kenworth tractor-trailer that entered the cargo facility.  A CBP officer conducting the inspection at the booth referred the tractor-trailer to the dock for further examination.

CBP officers utilized the port’s imaging system to screen the tractor-trailer and observed anomalies within the front wall of the trailer.  A CBP canine team screened the conveyance and received a positive alert from the detector dog.  Officers discovered wrapped packages of methamphetamine hidden inside the front wall of the trailer.

A total of 30 packages of methamphetamine, weighing 866.50 pounds, were removed by CBP officers.  The methamphetamine has an estimated street value of $1,559,700 million U.S. dollars.

The driver, a 27-year-old Mexican citizen and resident of Mexicali, Baja California, was arrested for the alleged narcotic smuggling attempt. CBP officers turned the driver over to the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) for further processing.

CBP officers seized the narcotics, tractor, and trailer.

CBP officers at the border crossing in Southern California stop illegal activity while processing millions of legitimate travelers into the United States. Those statistics can be found here: CBP-enforcement-statistics

Read more at CBP

Previous articleCBP and HSI Warn the Public About Counterfeit Goods Ahead of Black Friday
Next articleBaltimore CBP Officers Seize 1,000 Counterfeit and Potentially Dangerous Solar Panels from China
Single Post Template - Magazine PRO Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

STAY CONNECTED

- Advertisement -
Single Post Template - Magazine PRO Homeland Security Today

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2021 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.