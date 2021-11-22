43.9 F
Washington D.C.
Monday, November 22, 2021
spot_img
HomeCBP
CBPSubject Matter AreasCustoms & Immigration

CBP Adds Agriculture Features to CBP One Mobile App

Moving the agriculture process to CBP One will give travelers more transparency throughout the request process.

Single Post Template - Magazine PRO Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
Single Post Template - Magazine PRO Homeland Security Today
CBP Agriculture Specialists at the El Paso port of entry Bridge of the Americas cargo lot inspect a commercial shipment of flowers and plants for disease and pests February 10, 2020. (CBP photo)

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) announced today a new feature in the CBP One mobile application that will be able to better facilitate international travel into the United States.

Beginning Nov. 30, CBP’s agriculture specialists will be able to receive advanced notification of travelers who require inspection of agriculture and biological products upon arrival at an airport in the United States. Providing advance information and scheduling appointments may expedite travelers’ CBP clearance upon arrival. Categories for declaration will include:

  • Biological materials that may require permits issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)
  • Pets, specifically birds and dogs, accompanying travelers in various capacities that carry the potential of introducing foreign animal diseases to the U.S. or other public health concerns
  • Cleaning and disinfection of shoes
  • Hunting trophies

Launched on Oct. 28, 2020, CBP One is a mobile application that serves as a single point of entry for travelers and stakeholders to access CBP mobile applications and services. Through a series of intuitive questions, it will guide each type of user to the appropriate services based on their needs. The CBP One app can be downloaded for free from the Apple App Store or Google Play.

Moving the agriculture process to CBP One will give travelers more transparency throughout the request process, including real-time status updates by way of pushed notifications, which can also be sent to a group email. Travelers can also upload documents such as accompanying permits, certificates, or statements of non-infectiousness for CBP review prior to arrival.

“The CBP One Traveler feature augments CBP’s enduring mission priority to facilitate legitimate trade and travel while ensuring a robust agriculture safeguarding continuum,” said Suzette Kelly, CBP’s Acting Director of Agriculture Safeguarding Agriculture Programs and Trade Liaison.

As of Nov. 15, 2021, the capability is available at the following airports:

  • Boston Logan International Airport (BOS)
  • Chicago O’Hare International (ORD)
  • Dallas Fort-Worth International Airport (DFW)
  • Ft. Lauderdale International Airport (FLL)
  • Houston International Airport (IAH)
  • JFK International Airport (JFK)
  • Los Angeles International Airport (LAX)
  • Miami International Airport (MIA)
  • Washington Dulles International (IAD)
  • Newark International Airport (EWR)
  • San Francisco International Airport (SFO)
  • Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA)

The temporary restrictions on non-essential travel across the U.S. northern and southern borders were amended on Nov. 8, 2021, allowing fully vaccinated and documented non-citizen travelers to enter the United States. More information about the travel restrictions is available here.

Read more at CBP

Previous articleDHS S&T Announces Small Business Innovation Research Pre-Solicitation Including First Responder, WMD Tech
Next articleCoast Guard Cutter Hamilton Offloads Approximately $504M in Cocaine, Marijuana at Port Everglades
Single Post Template - Magazine PRO Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

STAY CONNECTED

- Advertisement -
Single Post Template - Magazine PRO Homeland Security Today

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2021 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.