CBP Advises Traveling Public on Easter Egg Regulations

With the Easter festivities right around the corner, CBP is reminding the traveling public that cascarones (confetti-filled eggshells) are restricted to quantities of 12 or less per passenger and the shells may be decorated, etched, or painted but they must be clean, dry, and free of any egg residue (egg yolk and egg white have been removed). They may contain confetti or other unregulated items.

“Agriculture enforcement continues to be an integral part of the CBP mission,” said Port Director Alberto Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. “Our CBP agriculture specialists work diligently to prevent the spread of animal diseases and the traveling public can help tremendously by adhering to these restrictions regarding personal use importations of cascarones.”

Cascarones are a restricted commodity by CBP in order to prevent further spread of Newcastle Disease and Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) through contaminated eggshells. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Newcastle Disease is a highly contagious, fatal viral disease that affects a substantial number of bird species, attacking respiratory, nervous and digestive systems. Mortality is up to 90 percent of exposed birds. HPAI is also a viral disease that can cause exceptionally high mortality, especially in turkeys. The virus infects chickens, turkeys, ducks, partridges, pheasants, quail, pigeons, and ostriches. Effectively all birds are considered to be at risk of infection. In addition, official control measures for both diseases effectively disrupt trade in poultry products from affected areas.

CBP would like to remind the public that fresh eggs, raw chicken, and live birds or poultry continue to be prohibited from entry. Attempting to bring in these or other prohibited agricultural items would lead to traveler delays and may result in a fine ranging from $300 to $1000.

CBP’s highly trained agriculture specialists are the front line in safeguarding America’s agricultural resources. On a typical day last year, CBP agriculture specialists across the nation seized more than 2,600 prohibited plants, meats, animal byproducts, and soils and intercepted 240 insect pests.

For more information regarding CBP’s agriculture mission, click on the following link. For updated traveler information regarding agricultural items coming into the United States, click on the following link.

