CBP Arrests Fugitive from Justice Wanted for a Bomb Threat to Disney World

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Ogdensburg Port of Entry arrested a 22-year-old male, Canadian citizen who had an outstanding felony warrant out of Florida.

On May 16, CBP officers encountered a passenger vehicle occupied by a Canadian Citizen traveling alone. During the inspection process, it was discovered that the driver of the vehicle, Matthew Carney, had an active National Crime Information Center (NCIC) warrant issued by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, in Florida for issuing a bomb threat to Disney World staff. The warrant stemmed from an incident in 2019, while Carney was employed by Walt Disney World.

“This incident highlights the continued work that CBP does alongside our many law enforcement partners, playing a vital role in maintaining the safety of our communities,” said Ogdensburg Port Director Thomas Trimboli.

After processing and confirming the warrant, Carney was turned over to the Ogdensburg Police Department and is currently in the custody of the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office.

