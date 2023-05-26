CBP EMTs Save Unconscious Woman’s Life at JFK

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs) administered two doses of Narcan to an unconscious woman outside Terminal 4 at John F. Kennedy International Airport on May 17. The woman regained consciousness and was transported by a New York City Fire Department ambulance to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center for further monitoring and care.

The harrowing ordeal began at 5:48 p.m., when Port Authority Police (PAPD) informed CBP that an unconscious woman was on the sidewalk outside Terminal 4. PAPD requested that CBP EMTs respond with Narcan. At 5:59 p.m., CBP EMTs administered two doses of Narcan, resulting in the woman regaining consciousness. She was then transported to the hospital for further care.

“CBP EMTs are an asset to CBP and the greater community at our ports of entry. The extraordinary efforts of our EMTs revived an individual during her time of need and we are so very proud of their actions to save a life,” said Francis J. Russo, Director, Field Operations, New York Field Office.

CBP started training officers as certified EMTs in 2019. At present, 368 CBP officers are certified as EMTs, four as Advanced EMTs, and 13 as Paramedics.

