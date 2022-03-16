CBP Enforces Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act Against Li-Ning Sporting Goods

Effective March 14, 2022, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is detaining merchandise produced or manufactured by Li-Ning Sporting Goods at all U.S. ports of entry. This enforcement action is the result of a CBP investigation indicating Li-Ning Sporting Goods uses North Korean labor in its supply chain.

The Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) prohibits the entry of goods, wares, and articles mined, produced, or manufactured wholly or in party by North Korean nationals or North Korean citizens anywhere in the world, unless clear and convincing evidence is provided that such goods were not made with forced labor.

Pursuant to CAATSA, CBP will detain Li-Ning merchandise at all U.S. ports of entry. Such merchandise will not be entitled to entry unless the importer provides clear and convincing evidence that their merchandise was not produced with convict labor, forced labor, or indentured labor under penal sanctions within 30 days of notice of detention. If the company fails to provide clear and convincing evidence within this timeframe the merchandise may be subject to seizure and forfeiture.

“CAATSA is yet another tool in CBP’s trade enforcement arsenal that allows us to uphold the fundamental value of human dignity and to ensure the goods that enter the United States are free from forced labor,” said CBP Office of Trade Executive Assistant Commissioner, AnnMarie Highsmith.

More information on CAATSA may be found on dhs.gov. Questions on CBP’s enforcement actions and authorities under CAATSA may be directed to CBP at caatsa@cbp.dhs.gov.

