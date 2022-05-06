CBP Facility Opens at West Virginia International Yeager Airport

The new U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) General Aviation Facility (GAF) has opened at West Virginia International Yeager Airport. The airport is the only international port of entry in the state of West Virginia. As a result, international aircraft operators will now have the ability to land at the airport and process through the U.S. Customs facility to visit and do business in the region.

A collaborative effort was crucial for the completion of this facility. Airport leaders and government partners at all levels were involved in helping this substantial project come to fruition.

“We are grateful to our partners at the federal, state, and local level,” said West Virginia International Yeager Airport Director and CEO, Nick Keller. “Their collaboration allowed us to achieve the international designation and to complete construction of the CBP facility.”

“Prior to the opening of this new facility, CBP at Charleston was limited to processing United States Citizen due to the lack of a proper facility,” said Mark J. Laria, Area Port Director for Norfolk, “This facility will allow CBP to fulfill our border security mandate while supporting the economic growth at the Yeager International Airport.”

With the opening of the CBP facility, the airport’s name was updated to reflect its new international status.

Read more at West Virginia International Yeager Airport