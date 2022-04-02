CBP Fact Sheet: Enforcing the President’s Executive Orders Holding the Russian Federation Accountable for Continued Aggression in Ukraine

President Biden recently signed two Executive Orders (EO), EO 14066 on March 8, 2022, that included a prohibition on the importation of crude oil, petroleum energy products, liquified natural gas, and coal products from the Russian Federation, and EO 14068 on March 11, 2022, prohibiting the importation of fish, seafood, alcoholic beverages, and non-industrial diamonds that are products of Russia. The Executive Orders are a key component of this Administration’s commitment to holding Russia accountable for its continued aggression in Ukraine.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) plays a critical role in implementing and enforcing prohibitions on imports into the United States, as well as on exports of luxury goods.

Executive Order 14066

Signed March 8, 2022

Prohibiting Certain Imports and New Investments With Respect to Continued Russian Federation Efforts To Undermine the Sovereignty and Territorial Integrity of Ukraine

CBP coordinated with the White House, the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), and other interagency partners to effectively enforce this Executive Order. As a result of this robust coordination, CBP was prepared to begin enforcement immediately upon the President’s signing of the EO on March 8th.

Executive Order 14068

Signed March 11, 2022

Prohibiting Certain Imports, Exports, and New Investment with Respect to Continued Russian Federation Aggression

This Executive Order prohibits the importation of a wide range of products from Russia, including fish, seafood, and preparations thereof; alcoholic beverages; and non-industrial diamonds. Also included in the EO are export sanctions on luxury goods.

CBP began immediately coordinating with OFAC to implement this Executive Order. After March 25, 2022, all shipments of sanctioned imports will be prohibited. On March 11, 2022, the Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) at the U.S. Department of Commerce posted a final rule for public inspection in the Federal Register that identifies the list of luxury goods subject to export sanctions. The export sanctions, which apply to both Russia and Belarus, became effective on the date of posting and are enforced under BIS’s Export Administration Regulations (EAR) authority.

Export Controls

Additionally, on February 24, 2022, the Commerce Department issued a final rule that implemented multiple strict export controls on commodities destined for Russia to restrict Russia’s access to items that could assist in its aggression against Ukraine.

CBP swiftly took steps to ensure that these export control measures were implemented and obeyed, including critical updates to export functionality within the ATS and generating guidance to field offices.

Working With International Partners

CBP is one of many U.S. Government agencies supporting enforcement of OFAC and European Union sanctions, which includes the seizure of yachts and other assets, and providing support to our partners throughout the U.S. Government and our allies overseas. CBP is working with European law enforcement agencies to share information regarding enforcement actions.

Read more at CBP