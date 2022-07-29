74.3 F
Washington D.C.
Friday, July 29, 2022
spot_img
Subject Matter AreasBiometrics & ID ManagementTransportation Security

CBP Goes Paperless With Global Entry

By Homeland Security Today
(CBP)

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) ports of entry in two Texas locations have announced an enhancement to their Global Entry kiosks. If you are a Global Entry member traveling internationally through Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) or Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) in Houston, starting July 26, you will receive secure and expedited processing using CBP’s new facial biometric paperless kiosks. 

This enhanced process eliminates paper receipts and leverages mobile officer technology to further secure and streamline travel for Global Entry members while protecting traveler privacy and enhancing the customer experience. The system uses biometric facial comparison technology to reduce physical touchpoints and expedite member processing.

“We’re very pleased to have both DFW and IAH Airports come on board to enhance our Global Entry Arrival process,” said Judson W. Murdock II, CBP Director of Field Operations, Houston. “This enhancement will allow us to streamline the arrival process for Global Entry members by continuing to reduce the time in the arrivals line for thousands of eligible travelers entering the United States.”

The new paperless biometric kiosks utilize facial comparison and mobile officer technology by confirming traveler identity and making an admissibility decision without producing a receipt.  

Global Entry is a CBP program that allows expedited clearance for pre-approved, low-risk travelers upon arrival in the United States. Members enter the United States through automatic kiosks at select airports

Read more at CBP

Previous articleOffice of the U.S. Courts is Without a CIO to Handle IT Oversight, GAO Reports
Next articleTSA Officers Detect Artfully Concealed Firearm Parts at Newark Liberty International Airport
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

STAY CONNECTED

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals