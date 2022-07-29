CBP Goes Paperless With Global Entry

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) ports of entry in two Texas locations have announced an enhancement to their Global Entry kiosks. If you are a Global Entry member traveling internationally through Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) or Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) in Houston, starting July 26, you will receive secure and expedited processing using CBP’s new facial biometric paperless kiosks.

This enhanced process eliminates paper receipts and leverages mobile officer technology to further secure and streamline travel for Global Entry members while protecting traveler privacy and enhancing the customer experience. The system uses biometric facial comparison technology to reduce physical touchpoints and expedite member processing.

“We’re very pleased to have both DFW and IAH Airports come on board to enhance our Global Entry Arrival process,” said Judson W. Murdock II, CBP Director of Field Operations, Houston. “This enhancement will allow us to streamline the arrival process for Global Entry members by continuing to reduce the time in the arrivals line for thousands of eligible travelers entering the United States.”

The new paperless biometric kiosks utilize facial comparison and mobile officer technology by confirming traveler identity and making an admissibility decision without producing a receipt.

Global Entry is a CBP program that allows expedited clearance for pre-approved, low-risk travelers upon arrival in the United States. Members enter the United States through automatic kiosks at select airports.

Read more at CBP