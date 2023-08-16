CBP Hosting Enrollment Events in Memphis and Little Rock for Conditionally Approved Global Entry Applicants

Over the next two weeks, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers will be hosting five-day Global Entry enrollment events in Memphis, Tenn., and in Little Rock, Ark., for individuals who have been conditionally approved to complete the interview portion for this trusted traveler program.

“We recognize that Global Entry is a very popular trusted traveler program and that there is a significant demand for Global Entry interviews. These enrollment events in Memphis and Little Rock will allow Customs and Border Protection to better serve our Gulf Coast trusted travelers by accommodating a large number of interview appointments,” said Steven Stavinoha, CBP’s Director of Field Operations in New Orleans.

All conditionally approved Global Entry applicants can schedule for this event from their Trusted Traveler Portal (TTP) account by selecting the location as either “MEMPHIS ENROLLMENT EVENT 2023,” or “LITTLE ROCK ENROLLMENT EVENT 2023.”

The following are the dates, times, and locations of these enrollment events:

Memphis GE Enrollment Event

August 16-20, 2023, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection Area Port of Memphis

2813 Business Park Drive, Building 1

Memphis, TN 38118

Little Rock GE Enrollment Event

August 23-27, 2023, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection Port of Little Rock*

1 Airport Road

Little Rock, AR 72202

* Located on the second floor of Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport near the Riverbend Grill and the TSA checkpoint.

Conditionally approved applicants without an appointment may be accommodated as space permits.

Conditionally approved Global Entry applicants who miss these opportunities may still take advantage of CBP’s Enrollment on Arrival interview process. Applicants may complete their required interviews upon their return from a foreign location to participating airports. To learn more about Enrollment on arrival and participating airports, please visit /travel/trusted-traveler-programs/global-entry/enrollment-arrival.

Global Entry has more than 10 million members, and it is utilized at land, air, and sea ports of entry into the United States, and at Preclearance locations around the world. Successful Global Entry applicants will also receive the benefit of the TSA PreCheck® program.

Travelers must be pre-approved for all Trusted Traveler programs, including Global Entry. All applicants undergo rigorous and recurring background checks and complete an in-person interview before enrollment.

