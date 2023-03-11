37.3 F
Saturday, March 11, 2023
CBP Officers Arrest Two Accused of Felony Sex Offenses Fleeing Dulles Airport

By Homeland Security Today
(CBP photo)

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers arrested two men on March 10 on felony sex offenses at Washington Dulles International Airport.

CBP officers arrested Kadian Andre Mitchell, 42, of Alexandria, Va., as he attempted to board a flight to Panama. Mitchell is wanted by the Prince Georges County, Maryland, Sheriff’s Office on felony 2nd degree rape charges.

Later, CBP officers arrested Alexander Mercado Amaya, 31, of Gaithersburg, Maryland, as he attempted to board a flight to El Salvador. Mercado Amaya is wanted by the Montgomery County, Maryland, Police Department for felony 2nd degree sex offense and 4th degree sex offense. Mercado Amaya is also illegally present in the United States.

Officers verified the identities of both men, confirmed that the warrants remained active, and turned both men over to Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police officers.

Criminal charges are merely allegations. Defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

“Customs and Border Protection is pleased that our unique border security mission helps our law enforcement partners to pursue justice for victims by capturing wanted fugitives, especially subjects wanted on serious sex offenses,” said Kim Der-Yeghiayan, Acting Area Port Director for CBP’s Area Port of Washington, D.C.

