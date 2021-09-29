67.7 F
CBP Officers Intercept Methamphetamine Worth Over $24M at the Camino Real Cargo Facility

By Homeland Security Today
Boxes containing 1,221 pounds of methamphetamine seized by CBP officers at Eagle Pass Port of Entry. (CBP photo)

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Office of Field Operations (OFO) officers at the Eagle Pass Camino Real Cargo Facility seized methamphetamine with a street value of over $24,000,000 in one enforcement action.

“Although anti-terrorism is our primary mission, CBP officers continue to maintain their vigilance to ensure commercial entries are safe and free of contraband, as this narcotics seizure illustrates,” said Port Director Paul Del Rincon, Eagle Pass Port of Entry.

The enforcement action occurred on Thursday, September 23 at the Camino Real Cargo Facility when CBP officers assigned to the cargo facility encountered a 2010 Freight liner tractor hauling an empty box trailer arriving from Mexico.  The tractor and trailer were referred for a canine, non-intrusive imaging system inspection and subsequent physical inspection resulting in the discovery of 1,221 pounds of alleged methamphetamine within the walls of the trailer.

The narcotics have an estimated street value of $24,426,968.

CBP officers seized the tractor, trailer and narcotics.

Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

