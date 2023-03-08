46.1 F
Washington D.C.
Wednesday, March 8, 2023
spot_img
HomeCBP
CBPSubject Matter AreasCustoms & Immigration

CBP Officers Seize Over $4 Million in Cocaine at the Hidalgo International Bridge

Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) special initiated criminal investigations into both seizures.

By Homeland Security Today
(CBP)

U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations (OFO) at the Hidalgo International Bridge intercepted $4,109,000 worth of alleged cocaine in two separate incidents over the weekend.

“Our CBP officers used of all of our available tools and resources to thwart these smuggling attempts and prevented these massive amounts of harmful narcotics from getting to American streets,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry.

On March 3, 2023, CBP officers assigned to the Hidalgo International Bridge encountered a black Infiniti SUV making entry from Mexico. A CBP officer referred the vehicle for further inspection. After physically inspecting the vehicle, which included utilizing non-intrusive inspection (NII) equipment and screening by a (canine team). Physical inspection of the vehicle resulted in officers extracting a total of 10 packages of alleged cocaine weighing 25.97 pounds (11.78 kg) concealed within the vehicle.

On March 4, 2023, CBP officers at the Hidalgo International Bridge encountered a white Mercedes van making entry from Mexico. A CBP officer referred the vehicle for further inspection which included utilizing non-intrusive inspection (NII) equipment. Physical inspection of the vehicle resulted in the extraction of 105 packages of alleged cocaine weighing 281.83 pounds (127.84 kg) concealed within the vehicle.

CBP OFO seized the narcotics and vehicles. Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) special initiated criminal investigations into both seizures.

Read more at CBP

Previous articleRio Grande Valley Sector Agents Arrest Five Gang Members; Some Identified Within Larger Migrant Groups
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals