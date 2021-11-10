CBP Recognized as a Top 10 Best Company for Veterans in 2021

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has been named among the best employers and companies that hire veterans in 2021 according to a list compiled by Monster and Military.com. Placing fourth out of 10 standout employers and companies, CBP is one of only two federal agencies on the list this year, a distinction CBP also earned in 2019, 2018 and 2017. The annual list is compiled by a panel of veteran employment experts based on companies’ veteran hiring and retention practices.

“I am pleased to learn that CBP has once again been recognized as an employer of choice for our nation’s veterans,” says Andrea J. Bright, Assistant Commissioner of CBP’s Office of Human Resources Management. “I have worked with many veterans across the federal government, and I truly value the wealth of experience they bring to the civilian workforce. We are ever grateful to those who choose to continue serving their nation as part of CBP and we’re genuinely committed to supporting the unique needs of our veterans and their families.”

Over the past year, CBP continued to direct a large portion of its recruitment capabilities toward hiring veterans and transitioning service members. To promote CBP job opportunities, CBP representatives regularly attended national military conferences, advertised in military publications and on military-oriented websites and conducted various recruitment outreach activities at military installations across the country. CBP also reached out to veterans through a LinkedIn chat where veterans and CBP hiring managers spoke directly about the agency’s hiring process and about specific opportunities tailored to veterans. CBP also targeted the veteran audience through various publications on cbp.gov, including multiple Veteran Internship Program Success Stories in which veterans describe firsthand how they transitioned into the CBP workforce.

One of the reasons CBP remains attractive to veterans is the agency’s commitment to supporting them within its ranks. For example, in 2019, CBP established the Veteran Support Program (VSP) for veteran personnel and their families. The VSP comprises a network of approximately 300 national and international coordinators who offer support and guidance on CBP employment benefits, along with resources for veterans’ mental, physical and emotional health and much more.

CBP offers career opportunities for veterans and transitioning service members in a variety of GS series/grades across the United States and in more than 40 locations abroad. A wide range of positions exist in CBP program offices at headquarters and in field offices including U.S. Border Patrol, Office of Field Operations, Air and Marine Operations, Office of Trade, Office of Intelligence and many others.

