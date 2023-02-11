CBP Releases RFI on Vehicle-Mounted Camera Systems and In-Vessel Router Systems

This RFI seeks to obtain the current status of industry capabilities in the area of vehicle mounted cameras (VMC), in-vessel routers, and related technology supporting Incident-Driven Video Recording Systems (IDVRS) at CBP.

CBP’s mission is to protect the American people, safeguard our borders, and enhance the Nation’s economic prosperity. To achieve this mission, CBP deploys evolving and highly capable people, processes, and technology to actively monitor and screen individuals entering the United States. One of the technologies recently deployed by CBP is IDVRS, which can assist in providing transparency into CBP operations and record interactions between CBP law enforcement personnel and the public.

CBP is interested in vendors’ capabilities to provide four key components of an IDVRS program in tandem: vehicle mounted cameras (VMC), video management systems (VMS), IT infrastructure, cloud-based storage systems, and other interrelated systems supporting VMC recordings. CBP anticipates storing most footage in the cloud while maintaining Government ownership of the data indefinitely. Footage is considered law enforcement-sensitive data and therefore must be stored in accordance with federal laws, regulations, and requirements.

CBP is also interested in using in-vessel routers to allow Agents operating in marine environments to transmit video from their body-worn cameras (BWCs) to the cloud without having to return to a muster location to upload video.

CBP is currently implementing a widespread deployment of BWCs to a select number of known interdiction points where fixed camera systems do not record agent interactions with the public. While a targeted IDVRS deployment initiates the program, CBP is interested in understanding existing market capabilities to equip CBP with VMCs and in-vessel routers.

CBP requests that vendors answer the following questions explicitly in a response to be submitted following the directions outlined at the link. Vendors may answer the VMC questions, the in-vessel router questions, or both sections.

