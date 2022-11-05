CBP to Hold Global Entry Enrollment Event at Bozeman-Yellowstone

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Office of Field Operations has announced dates for an upcoming Global Entry enrollment event to be held by CBP at the Bozeman-Yellowstone International Airport. During these enrollment events, CBP will conduct interviews for conditionally approved Global Entry applicants.

Global Entry is a voluntary expedited clearance initiative for pre-approved low-risk international travelers. Travelers who are approved for the Global Entry Program are processed using biometric identification through a designated kiosk. Global Entry members who utilize the kiosks enjoy expedited processing and greatly reduced wait times when re-entering the United States. Global Entry kiosks can be found at 60 U.S. airports and 15 preclearance locations across six countries.

Once applicants receive their conditional letter of approval, they may utilize the online scheduling tool in their Trusted Traveler Program Account to confirm an appointment for the event.

Interviews will be conducted at the Bozeman CBP Office at 550 Wings Way, Belgrade, MT on November 29 and 30 at 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. The Bozeman CBP Office is not located in the Main Terminal. Follow signage to the General Aviation side of the airport. The CBP Office is located north of the ATC Control Tower.

To become a Global Entry member, individuals must apply online, undergo a background vetting process, and complete an in-person interview with a CBP officer. If no disqualifying information is found, travelers receive the benefit of expedited processing. The $100 application fee allows for five years of membership.

“CBP’s goal for these enrollment events is to partner with local stakeholders to provide safe and convenient venues for conditionally approved Global Entry applicants to complete the required interview with a CBP officer,” said Area Port of Sweetgrass Port Director Jason Greene.

To apply online, travelers need to use the Trusted Traveler Programs Enrollment System.

Global Entry also provides access to the TSA PreCheck initiative which offers expedited screening through domestic airport security checkpoints. Benefits of this program include being able to leave your shoes on, leave light outerwear and belts on, and not having to remove laptops from carrying cases. TSA recently announced a reduction in PreCheck enrollment and renewal fees.

Find out more about Global Entry at CBP