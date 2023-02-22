CBP to Hold Global Entry Enrollment Event at Spokane International Airport

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Office of Field Operations has announced dates for an upcoming Global Entry enrollment event to be held by CBP at Spokane International Airport. During the enrollment event, CBP will conduct interviews for conditionally approved Global Entry applicants.

Global Entry is a voluntary expedited clearance initiative for pre-approved low-risk international travelers. Travelers who are approved for the Global Entry Program are processed using biometric identification through a designated kiosk. Global Entry members who utilize the kiosks enjoy expedited processing and greatly reduced wait times when re-entering the United States.

Once applicants receive their conditional letter of approval, they may utilize the online scheduling tool in their Trusted Traveler Program Account to confirm an appointment for the event.

Interviews will be held at the airport on April 5, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. and April 6, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

To become a Global Entry member, individuals must apply online, undergo a background investigation, and complete an in-person interview with a CBP officer. If no disqualifying information is found, travelers receive the benefit of expedited processing. The $100 application fee allows for five years of membership. Global Entry kiosks can be found at 60 U.S. airports and 15 preclearance locations across six countries.

Global Entry Program members proceed to Global Entry kiosks (Touchless Portals) just past the Customer Service Center area. Members will stand directly in front of the Touchless Portals for a facial comparison and verification is made within a few seconds. The GE Trusted Traveler can then proceed toward the CBP Officer on primary, and either declare or answer additional questions, if required. The member is cleared to exit to Seattle if this is their destination or continue onward on a transiting flight.

“CBP encourages travelers to enroll in Global Entry for expedited processing. The interview process is quick, and our CBP Officers in Spokane will be able to answer any additional questions at the time of the appointment. The Area Port of Seattle plans to incorporate additional technology at Spokane International Airport in the near future,” said Seattle Area Port Director Rene Ortega.

As Seattle-Tacoma International Airport is approaching the 1-year anniversary of the brand-new International Arrivals Facility (IAF), the Area Port of Seattle is supporting CBP’s vision of enhancing the United States’ security through innovation. The IAF has the latest technology available to passengers enrolled in the Global Entry Trusted Traveler Program

Travelers interested in applying for Global Entry need to apply online utilizing the Trusted Traveler Programs Enrollment System. With the enrollment event quickly approaching any applicant wishing to take advantage of this opportunity should begin the application process immediately.

Global Entry also provides access to the TSA PreCheck™ initiative which offers expedited screening through domestic airport security checkpoints. Benefits of TSA PreCheck include being able to leave your shoes on, leave light outerwear and belts on, and not having to remove laptops from carrying cases.

Read more at CBP