CBP Updates Industry on Enterprise Cloud and Integration Services (ECIS) Procurement

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) wishes to advise industry partners that we are actively working on finalizing all procurement related documents for the Enterprise Cloud and Integration Services (ECIS) Solicitation for Professional Services. Here is an update on the requirement:
- The GSA E-Buy Draft Request for Quotes (D-RFQ) RFQ 70B04C23Q00000004 went out to over 4,200 firms, and CBP received nearly 300 comments and questions that have been reviewed and considered.
- The planned Solicitation will utilize full and open competition, using a Single Award BPA to be placed under GSA E-Buy, under GSA IT MAS Subcategory Special Item Number (SIN) 518210C – Cloud and Cloud-Related IT Professional Services (NAICS 518210) and GSA IT MAS Subcategory SIN 54151S – IT Professional Services.
- Final edits are being made now to the RFQ and supporting documentation, and internal reviews still must be conducted before the Solicitation can post publicly, which we are expecting to be in the June 2023 timeframe. CBP will post additional information when we have a firmed up completed package and a schedule for next steps in this process as soon as possible. An Industry Day is anticipated to be held three days after the RFQ is issued.
- We have established a central CBP Mailbox for ALL ECIS related inquiries. The email address is as follows: [email protected] Phone calls or email correspondence sent to other CBP personnel will not be returned.