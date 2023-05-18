48.1 F
Eight-Year-Old Girl Dies in Border Patrol Custody

By Homeland Security Today
Yesterday, an eight-year-old girl tragically passed away while in U.S. Border Patrol custody in Harlingen, Texas. U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) issued a statement conforming that the child and her family were in custody at the Harlingen Station where she experienced a medical emergency. Emergency Medical Services were called to the station and transported her to the local hospital where she was pronounced dead. 

Consistent with CBP protocol, the Office of Professional Responsibility is conducting an investigation of the incident. The Department of Homeland Security’s Office of Inspector General and the Harlingen Police Department were also notified. Additional information will be made available in accordance with CBP’s policy regarding deaths in custody.

