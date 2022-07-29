73.3 F
Former Customs and Border Protection Officer Charged with Kidnapping a Minor

According to the indictment, on April 25, in Arizona, Mitchell kidnapped and then held the victim, who was under the age of 18.

By Homeland Security Today
(Cochise County Sheriff’s Office)

Authorities arrested former U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officer Aaron Mitchell, 27, of Miami Gardens, Florida, who was charged with kidnapping a minor, announced Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke for the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division, U.S. Attorney Gary M. Restaino for the District of Arizona and Acting Special Agent in Charge Chris Ormerod for the FBI Phoenix Field Division.

A federal grand jury in the District of Arizona returned the indictment charging Mitchell with a single count of kidnapping. According to the indictment, on April 25, in Arizona, Mitchell kidnapped and then held the victim, who was under the age of 18 at the time of the alleged offense. In the commission and in furtherance of the offense, Mitchell transported the victim in interstate and foreign commerce and the defendant traveled in interstate commerce and used a means, facility and instrumentality of interstate commerce.

If convicted, Mitchell faces a maximum of life imprisonment, a minimum of 20 years imprisonment, a minimum of five years and up to lifetime of supervised release and a $250,000 fine.

This case is being investigated by the FBI Sierra Vista resident agency. Assistant U.S. Attorney Carin Duryee for the District of Arizona and Trial Attorney Angie Cha of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division are prosecuting the case.

If you have information related to this matter, please call the FBI Phoenix, 623-466-1999 or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.

Read more at the Justice Department

