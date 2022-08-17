66.4 F
ICE Joins DHS Delegation at CERD Engagement

This interagency entity comprises a body of experts who monitor implementation of strategies focused on the elimination of discrimination in all forms.

A U.S. delegation with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), including U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), the Office of Civil Rights and Civil Liberties (CRCL), and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), attended a meeting hosted by the Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination (CERD), Aug. 11. This interagency entity comprises a body of experts who monitor implementation of strategies focused on the elimination of discrimination in all forms.

“It was an honor to be included as part of the delegation– we are deeply committed to the principles of human rights, including combatting systemic racism and addressing inequality and disparate treatment – we will continue to contribute however and wherever we can toward efforts that combat discrimination,” said Claire Trickler-McNulty, Assistant Director of ICE’s Office of Immigration Program Evaluation.

Distinguished attendees at this month’s meeting included Ambassador Michèle Taylor, U.S. Permanent Representative to the United Nations Human Rights Council, and Desirée Cormier Smith, U.S. Special Representative for Racial Equity and Justice.

Taylor noted she was deeply moved by the honesty and vulnerability of the civil society participants at the discussion, and that listening to participants was an inspiration for ongoing work to combat systemic racial discrimination.

