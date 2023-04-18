48.5 F
Louisville CBP Seizes Over 100 Airsoft Rifles During Operation Safety Tip

“Those orange tips are there to delineate the difference between real and replica firearms,” Thomas Mahn, Louisville Port Director said. “Not having those safety measures in place could lead to confusion and deadly consequences.”

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Louisville Port of Entry seized more than 100 airsoft rifles during Operation Safety Tip from March 20-24.

CBP officers at the Port of Louisville focused on suspect shipments of airsoft toys without orange safety tips attempting entry into the United States. Officers’ primary focus was on merchandise exported from the People’s Republic of China or Hong Kong and merchandise described as airsoft, replica, toys, and other related cargo.

Operation Safety Tips was an enforcement effort between the Port of Louisville and Homeland Security Investigation (HSI.) This operation helped protect the public and support the agency’s overall goals. Additionally, prior enforcement operations produced a significant amount of orange safety tip violations.

Under federal importation laws, all airsoft rifles that are imported or transported in the U.S. are required to have barrels with a minimum 6mm wide blaze orange tip, and according to Thomas Mahn, Louisville Port Director, those orange tips are for your safety. 

“Those orange tips are there to delineate the difference between real and replica firearms,” Mahn said. “Not having those safety measures in place could lead to confusion and deadly consequences.”

“Operations like these are very important and highlight that Express Consignment Operations are a target rich environment for these types of seizures,” said LaFonda D. Sutton-Burke, Director Field Operations, Chicago Field Office. “Prior enforcement operations have produced a significant amount of orange safety tip violations, and along with our partners in HSI, we will continue to keep our communities safe.”

