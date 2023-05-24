Mayorkas Lauds ‘Unflinching’ CBP, ICE Responders on Uvalde Shooting Anniversary

Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas released the following statement on the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, which occurred one year ago:

“Today we take time to reflect and to honor the 19 children and two teachers who lost their lives in the tragic shooting at Robb Elementary School one year ago. Our hearts are with the families, friends, and our colleagues who lost loved ones and were impacted by this senseless tragedy. We recognize the bravery of the U.S. Border Patrol and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents and officers who responded to the situation and assisted with security and medical response. We reflect upon their unflinching dedication to duty, knowing that many members of the DHS workforce call Uvalde home. They too continue to grieve with their community.

“The Department continues to work closely with our partners across the country to combat targeted violence and terrorism and ensure the safety of our communities. We will not forget the victims of this senseless act of violence, and we are resolved to honor them through the work we do every day.”

