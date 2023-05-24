77.4 F
Washington D.C.
Wednesday, May 24, 2023
spot_img
HomeCBP
CBPFederal PagesDHS

Mayorkas Lauds ‘Unflinching’ CBP, ICE Responders on Uvalde Shooting Anniversary

“The Department continues to work closely with our partners across the country to combat targeted violence and terrorism and ensure the safety of our communities."

By Homeland Security Today
Flowers are laid at the sign outside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, after the mass shooting on May 24, 2022. (CBP photo)

Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas released the following statement on the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, which occurred one year ago:

“Today we take time to reflect and to honor the 19 children and two teachers who lost their lives in the tragic shooting at Robb Elementary School one year ago. Our hearts are with the families, friends, and our colleagues who lost loved ones and were impacted by this senseless tragedy. We recognize the bravery of the U.S. Border Patrol and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents and officers who responded to the situation and assisted with security and medical response. We reflect upon their unflinching dedication to duty, knowing that many members of the DHS workforce call Uvalde home. They too continue to grieve with their community.

“The Department continues to work closely with our partners across the country to combat targeted violence and terrorism and ensure the safety of our communities. We will not forget the victims of this senseless act of violence, and we are resolved to honor them through the work we do every day.”

Read more at DHS

Previous articleCISA, FBI, NSA, MS-ISAC Publish Updated #StopRansomware Guide 
Next articleOklahoma Man Charged with Twitter Threats to Kill Sen. Cruz and Govs. Stitt, Sanders, and DeSantis
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals