Melissa Stefko Appointed Deputy Executive Director for PPAE and HR Management at CBP

Melissa Stefko has announced that she has taken up a new position as Deputy Executive Director, Planning, Program Analysis, & Evaluation (PPAE), Human Resources Management, at U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

Stefko was most recently Director, Strategic Transformation & People Analytics at CBP. She has held a number of roles at the agency, starting as Acquisition Program Analyst at the Office of Technology Innovation and Acquisition in 2010.

In her new role, Stefko will oversee more than 100 federal and contractor staff. She will also lead the organization’s strategic planning, people analytics, budget formulation, business process re-engineering, HRIT, and personnel research and assessment efforts.