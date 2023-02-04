OIG: CBP Lacks Documentation on Drug Control Methodologies

Williams, Adley & Company – DC, LLP (Williams Adley), under contract with the Department of Homeland Security Office of Inspector Genera (OIG)l, issued an Independent Accountant’s Report on the U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s (CBP) Detailed Accounting Report.

The Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP) Circular, National Drug Control Program Agency Compliance Reviews, requires National Drug Control Program agencies to submit to the ONDCP Director by February 1 each year a detailed accounting of all funds expended for National Drug Control Program activities during the previous fiscal year. At least every three years, OIG is required to review the agency’s submission and provide a conclusion about the reliability of each assertion in the report

Williams Adley found that CBP management prepared the Table of FY 2022 Drug Control Obligations and related assertions to comply with the requirements of the ONDCP Circular, National Drug Control Program Agency Compliance Reviews, dated September 9, 2021.

However, CBP management was unable to provide supporting documentation for the methodology used in determining the drug control obligation percentages for each CBP program office. These percentages are applied to total actual obligations to estimate the obligations related to its drug control activities. The estimated drug control activity obligations are further broken down between interdiction and intelligence in the Table.

Further, CBP management was unable to provide supporting documentation for the methodology used in estimating the percentages of drug control activity obligations allocated between interdiction and intelligence.

As a result, Williams Adley was unable to assess the reasonableness and accuracy of the methodologies used and Drug Methodology assertion.

Except as noted above, nothing came to Williams Adley’s attention that caused it to believe that the FY 2022 Detailed Accounting Report and related assertions are not presented in conformity with the criteria in the ONDCP Circular.

