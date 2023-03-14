Philadelphia CBP Officers Arrest Massachusetts Man on Multiple Felony Attempted Murder, Assault, and Firearms Charges

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at Philadelphia International Airport arrested a Dorchester, Mass. man after he arrived on a flight from Montego Bay, Jamaica. Reginald Junior Galette, 24, is wanted by the Boston Police Department on multiple felony firearms charges, including assault to murder, assault with a dangerous weapon, possession of a large capacity firearm, firearm discharge within 500 feet of building, possessing a firearm with a defaced serial number, among others.

As Galette’s flight landed, CBP’s National Targeting Center, which compares international passenger and cargo manifests to numerous law enforcement databases, such as the National Crime Information Center (NCIC), identified Galette as being the subject of the Boston warrant and placed an alert in CBP’s passenger processing systems.

The automated passport control, a self-help kiosk system for travelers to process their arrivals, referred Galette to a secondary examination where CBP officers verified Galette’s identity. Officers then confirmed that the Boston arrest warrant remained active and arrested Galette. CBP officers turned him over to Tinicum Township Police officers.

Criminal charges are merely allegations. Defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

“Customs and Border Protection is happy to help our law enforcement partners in Boston by capturing an alleged dangerous person wanted for serious crimes,” said Joseph Martella, Area Port Director for CBP’s Area Port of Philadelphia. “CBP’s border security mission allows us to ensure victims’ rights by arresting fugitives as they arrive in the United States or before they can flee accountability. It’s one way in which we can help our partners make our streets a little safer.”

