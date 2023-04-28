55.2 F
Washington D.C.
Friday, April 28, 2023
spot_img
HomeCBP
CBPSubject Matter AreasCustoms & Immigration

Philadelphia CBP Seizes Six Gallons of Florida-Bound ‘Coma in a Bottle’

By Homeland Security Today
(CBP)

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers in Philadelphia seized a combined six gallons of gamma butyrolactone (GBL), an industrial chemical solvent and a precursor chemical to the dangerous gamma-hydroxybutyric acid (GHB), on Saturday. GBL is known on the streets as liquid ecstasy and “coma in a bottle.”

The GBL arrived in liquid form in two separate shipments. Both shipments arrived from France and were destined to an address in Hillsborough County, Fla.

Inside each shipment was a single clear plastic jug filled with an opaque liquid. Officers used a handheld elemental isotope analysis tool and identified the liquid as GBL, a DEA Schedule 1 controlled substance.

According to the DEA, GBL is a chemical analogue of gamma-hydroxybutyric acid (GHB), a highly addictive central nervous system depressant that poses potentially severe health consequences, including respiratory distress, coma, and death. GHB is used by sexual predators as a date-rape drug, and by bodybuilders to increase growth hormone.

Used properly, GBL is an industrial solvent that strips paint and rust.

No arrests have been made.

Read more at CBP

Previous articleTSA to Open New Temporary PreCheck Enrollment Centers in May
Next articleState Department Sanctions Russian Federation and Iranian State Actors Responsible for the Wrongful Detention of U.S. Nationals
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals