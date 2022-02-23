73.7 F
Re-opening of Limestone Port of Entry Postponed Due to Construction Delays

The updated re-opening date is approximated to be on or before April 1, 2022.

By Homeland Security Today
A Border Patrol K9 team operating in Houlton, Maine, in December 2019. (CBP photo)

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) will be extending the temporary suspension of operations at the Limestone, Maine Port of Entry due to ongoing reconstruction and upgrades to the facility.

The Port of Limestone temporarily closed on July 1, 2021, to all cross-border traffic. The updated re-opening date is approximated to be on or before April 1, 2022.

CBP operates two nearby border crossings as alternative entry sites:

“Due to delays in the construction, CBP has chosen to delay the re-opening of the Limestone Port of Entry,” said Boston Director of Field Operations Jennifer De La O. “This extension will allow for proper implementation of port upgrades that will ensure the safety and security of travelers, employees, and the American people. Any questions regarding the re-opening of the Limestone Port of Entry should be directed to Houlton Port Director Christopher Doughty at (207) 532-2131,” she added.

CBP’s border security mission is led at ports of entry by CBP officers from the Office of Field Operations. CBP officers screen international travelers and cargo and search for illicit narcotics, unreported currency, weapons, counterfeit consumer goods, prohibited agriculture, and other illicit products that could potentially harm the American public, U.S. businesses, and our nation’s safety and economic vitality.

Read more at CBP

