Re-opening of Limestone Port of Entry Postponed Due to Construction Delays

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) will be extending the temporary suspension of operations at the Limestone, Maine Port of Entry due to ongoing reconstruction and upgrades to the facility.

The Port of Limestone temporarily closed on July 1, 2021, to all cross-border traffic. The updated re-opening date is approximated to be on or before April 1, 2022.

CBP operates two nearby border crossings as alternative entry sites:

Hamlin Port of Entry – approximately 14 miles away and currently operates daily from 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Fort Fairfield Port of Entry – approximately 15 miles away and operates 24/7.

“Due to delays in the construction, CBP has chosen to delay the re-opening of the Limestone Port of Entry,” said Boston Director of Field Operations Jennifer De La O. “This extension will allow for proper implementation of port upgrades that will ensure the safety and security of travelers, employees, and the American people. Any questions regarding the re-opening of the Limestone Port of Entry should be directed to Houlton Port Director Christopher Doughty at (207) 532-2131,” she added.

