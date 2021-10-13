66.9 F
Washington D.C.
Wednesday, October 13, 2021
spot_img
HomeSubject Matter AreasBorder Security
Subject Matter AreasBorder SecurityCBP

Smuggler Crashes into Gas Pipeline

Agents encountered an injured female about 30 yards from the abandoned truck and leaking gas pipeline.

By Homeland Security Today
(CBP photo)

Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol (RGV) agents encountered an injured migrant woman alone on a ranch after the truck she was in crashed into a gas pipeline near Kingsville. The suspected smuggler and traveling companions did not notify emergency medical services for the injured woman before fleeing the area.

On Oct. 7, a Kingsville Border Patrol Station agents observed suspicious activity and attempted to conduct a vehicle stop on a black Chevrolet truck. The vehicle failed to yield and led the agent on a vehicle pursuit. The agent lost sight of the vehicle after it rammed through a private property gate and continued driving off road. Additional law enforcement arrived to search for the vehicle.

After approximately three hours, the Chevrolet truck was found wrecked into a gas pipeline. Agents encountered an injured female about 30 yards from the abandoned truck and leaking gas pipeline. They immediately provided first aid and requested emergency medical services, who transported her to the hospital. The gas company responded to fix the damaged gas pipeline. The driver of the truck or additional subjects were not located.

Read more at CBP

Previous articleICE Removes Rwandan Citizen Wanted for Genocide, War Crimes
Next articleHSI El Paso Arrests Texas Man for Tractor-Trailer Human Smuggling Operation
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

STAY CONNECTED

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2021 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.