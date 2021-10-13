Smuggler Crashes into Gas Pipeline

Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol (RGV) agents encountered an injured migrant woman alone on a ranch after the truck she was in crashed into a gas pipeline near Kingsville. The suspected smuggler and traveling companions did not notify emergency medical services for the injured woman before fleeing the area.

On Oct. 7, a Kingsville Border Patrol Station agents observed suspicious activity and attempted to conduct a vehicle stop on a black Chevrolet truck. The vehicle failed to yield and led the agent on a vehicle pursuit. The agent lost sight of the vehicle after it rammed through a private property gate and continued driving off road. Additional law enforcement arrived to search for the vehicle.

After approximately three hours, the Chevrolet truck was found wrecked into a gas pipeline. Agents encountered an injured female about 30 yards from the abandoned truck and leaking gas pipeline. They immediately provided first aid and requested emergency medical services, who transported her to the hospital. The gas company responded to fix the damaged gas pipeline. The driver of the truck or additional subjects were not located.

