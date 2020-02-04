Fortem Technologies SkyDome image

DOD Orders Counter Drone Systems from Fortem

F​ortem Technologies​ has been awarded a contract with the Department of Defense (DoD) through the Defense Innovation Unit for counter drone systems.

DoD purchased various solutions from Fortem including its SkyDome, DroneHunter, DroneHangar and TrueView radar for a layered counter drone solution to meet the needs of various operations. Each Fortem solution is open architecture and designed to be customized to integrate with existing systems to address challenging requirements, including variables in terrain and environment, unique and dynamic rules of engagement, and security threat escalation processes.

SkyDome is an adaptable AI system that digitizes airspace and fuses TrueView radar and other networked sensor outputs to autonomously monitor any environment in 3D. By detecting, assessing and categorizing airborne threats in real time, SkyDome anticipates vulnerabilities and can alert personnel, cue defensive measures or launch DroneHunter to autonomously neutralize dangerous or malicious drones.

